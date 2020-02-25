FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims ICE Agents Will Be At All Polling Stations On Election Day

An image shared on Facebook more than 800 times claims Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be present at every polling station on Election Day.

“Spread this like wildfire,” the post urges.

Verdict: False

A spokeswoman for ICE confirmed to the Daily Caller that ICE agents do not “patrol or conduct enforcement operations” at polling locations. The hoax has been debunked in previous election cycles.

Fact Check:

This claim has cropped up occasionally in recent years, with each image alleging that ICE agents will patrol all polling stations for undocumented immigrants on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. It urges other Facebook users to “spread this like wildfire.”

However, the Caller found no indication that ICE plans to take such action in any press release or media report. Britney Walker, a spokeswoman for ICE, confirmed in an email to the Caller that the post’s claim was “false.”

“ICE does not patrol or conduct enforcement operations at polling locations,” Walker said. “Any flyers or advertisements claiming otherwise are false.” (RELATED: Is An Ex-Buttigieg Staffer In Charge Of Voter Protection For Nevada’s Democratic Caucuses?)

In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, misinformation about voting and polling stations appeared on social media websites. For instance, a doctored image on Twitter appearing to show an ICE agent arresting someone in line to vote went viral before Election Day in 2016, according to The New York Times.