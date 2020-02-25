FACT CHECK: Did In-N-Out Burger Print ‘Hail Satan’ On Its Soda Cups?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows the words “Hail Satan” printed on the bottom of an In-N-Out Burger soda cup.

Verdict: False

It has been digitally altered to replace the words “John 3:16” with the words “Hail Satan” on the bottom of the cup.

Fact Check:

The photo of the In-N-Out Burger cup with the words “Hail Satan” allegedly printed on the bottom has circulated online since at least 2010, with this particular post resharing it on Feb. 23. (RELATED: Did Burger King Admit To Using Horse Meat?)

However, photos found on Getty Images reveal that the image has been photoshopped to show a reference to the devil. The California-based chain actually prints the words “John 3:16” on its soda cups. That bible verse, per the King James Version, reads, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

The fast food chain prints various Bible verses on its cups, burger wrappers and fry boats, among other packaging. For instance, the wrappers on the chain’s popular “Double-Double” sandwiches feature Nahum 1:7, according to Snopes.

In-N-Out Burger isn’t the only fast food chain that’s been the target of misinformation on social media. Burger King appeared recently in a misleading article on Facebook that falsely claimed the restaurant chain used horse meat.