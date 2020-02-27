FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims Bernie Sanders Only Received 3,444 Votes In The Nevada Caucuses

An image shared on Facebook more than 1,400 times claims Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders received 3,444 votes in the Nevada Democratic caucuses.

Verdict: False

Sanders received a total of 6,788 county convention delegates (CCDs) and 41,075 final alignment votes.

Fact Check:

Sanders emerged as the winner of the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22, with 6,788 CCDs and 41,075 final alignment votes, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Young Bernie Sanders At The Stonewall Riots?)

The number of CCDs a Democratic candidate receives determines the number of pledged national delegates the candidate gets from that state at the national convention, according to the Washington Post. Sanders received 24 of Nevada’s 36 national delegates.

The victory, The Associated Press noted, cemented his front-runner status among a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates. Behind him, former Vice President Joe Biden received 2,927 CCDs and 19,179 final alignment votes and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg received 2,073 CCDs and 17,598 final alignment votes, according to The New York Times.

Sanders previously beat out Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, along with the other presidential hopefuls, in the New Hampshire primary. He came in second place for delegates at Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses Feb. 3, per CNN.

The next contest in the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination process will be the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29.