FACT CHECK: Did Tom Jones Recently Cancel Shows Due To Health Issues?

An image shared on Facebook, along with an accompanying article, claims singer Tom Jones has cancelled several shows due to health issues.

“We just got some bad news about Tom Jones,” reads the post. “Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Jones being hospitalized or cancelling shows so far this year. The story appears to reference the singer’s 2018 bacterial infection.

Fact Check:

The claim has been making the rounds on social media recently, but this particular post links to a Feb. 24 article from the website American Web Media that claims Jones had to cancel some upcoming 2020 shows for health reasons.

The article said that the “She’s a Lady” singer had to cancel them after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection. (RELATED: No, TMZ Didn’t Tweet About A Lizzo Concert That Turned Deadly After A Stage Dive)

“It is with regret that we have to postpone Tom Jones’ performance at Chester Racecourse this evening,” the article quotes his official account as tweeting. “The show will be rescheduled for Sunday, 12th August. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.”

However, the Daily Caller didn’t find any media reports about Jones recently being hospitalized or cancelling shows. A search of his official website turned up no interruptions in his tour schedule.

Jones actually tweeted the statement quoted in the article on July 19, 2018, after the singer was taken to the hospital with a bacterial infection, forcing him to cancel some shows in the U.K, according to MSN. The story appears to reference that 2018 hospitalization but falsely portrays it as a recent event.

Jones’ publicist did not respond to a request for comment.