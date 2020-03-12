FACT CHECK: Has The Novel Coronavirus Been Found In Alabama Crawfish?

An image shared on Facebook more than 1,400 times claims the novel coronavirus has been found in crawfish in Mobile, Alabama.

Verdict: False

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) state that while the virus can be spread by touching infected surfaces or objects, there is no evidence of transmission through food. Alabama has not reported any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus at press time.

Fact Check:

Featured in the viral post is an alleged screen grab of a chyron from a television news broadcast, saying, “Coronavirus found in crawfish in Mobile, AL.” The post claims that 12 women who recently ate crawfish contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

But the Daily Caller didn’t find any media reports about people in Mobile contracting COVID-19 from crawfish or any other food. In fact, there are no confirmed cases of respiratory virus in Alabama at press time, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

There is currently “no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 associated with food,” according to the CDC website. People can get COVID-19 from touching a surface that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but coronaviruses generally spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets.

The image appears to have been created a website that allows people to create their own news chyrons. (RELATED: Did A Survey Find 38% Of Americans Won’t Drink Corona Beer Over Coronavirus Concerns?)

As of March 12, more than 1,300 people in 44 states and Washington D.C. have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to The New York Times. At least 38 U.S. patients have died.