FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Mansion Owned By Bernie Sanders?

An image shared on Facebook more than 11,000 times claims the mansion pictured belongs to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Verdict: False

Sanders does own three homes, two of which are in Vermont, but the pictured mansion isn’t one of them. It has other individuals listed as the owners.

Fact Check:

A viral image of a sprawling Vermont mansion has been making the rounds on social media, with this particular Facebook post claiming Sanders owns it. (RELATED: Did Bernie Sanders Say The US Has ‘Had Enough With White Men In Places Of Power’?)

“Think Bernie’s going to share his mansions with the commoners?” reads the post. “This is Bernie Sanders’s home, one of three in fact, in Vermont. How does a public servant afford opulence like this.”

The mansion, found through a reverse image search, is located in Stowe, a Vermont city east of Burlington, where Sanders served as mayor. It was most recently sold in 2017 for nearly $3 million, according to Zillow. However, the 2020 presidential hopeful isn’t listed as the owner.

Sanders owns two houses in Vermont: a four-bedroom colonial in Burlington that he purchased in 2009 for $405,000 and a shorefront vacation home in North Hero that he purchased in 2016 for $575,000, according to Forbes. He also owns a townhouse in Washington, D.C., which he purchased in 2007 for roughly $489,000.

He has an estimated net worth of $2.5 million, according to Forbes, and makes a $174,000 salary as a Vermont senator.