FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Mexico Doesn’t Have Any Coronavirus Cases

A viral post shared more than 24,000 times on Facebook claims Mexico does not have any cases of the novel coronavirus.

Verdict: False

Mexico had at least 5 confirmed cases on March 6, the day before the post made the claim, and now has at least 41 cases.

Fact Check:

As of March 15, the novel coronavirus has spread from China to more than 143 countries and territories, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The outbreak, which has sickened some 153,517 people and killed some 5,735 others, was declared a global pandemic on March 11.

“Mexico doesn’t have a single case of corona virus,” claims a March 7 Facebook post. “7Up, Vicks y sana sana colita de rana combo is undefeated.”

Mexico has, contrary to the post’s claim, reported at least 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the WHO’s March 15 situation report. On March 6, the day before the claim appeared on Facebook, Mexico had at least 5 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The country, some noted, has taken relatively few measures to contain the virus in comparison to nearby nations. Mexican airports aren’t widely screening travelers from countries with high numbers of cases and mass gatherings haven’t been banned, according to Bloomberg News.

The WHO recommends washing hands frequently, social distancing and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth, among other measures, to protect oneself from the novel coronavirus. There are no specific foods or medications to prevent the coronavirus, according to the WHO.