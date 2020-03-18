FACT CHECK: Can Colloidal Silver ‘Kill’ Coronavirus?

An image shared on Facebook claims colloidal silver can “kill” the new coronavirus and more than 650 other pathogens.

Verdict: False

Colloidal silver isn’t effective for treating COVID-19 or any other disease. No vaccines or specific treatments are currently available for the new coronavirus.

Fact Check:

Misinformation related to the new coronavirus has spread as the number of global COVID-19 cases continues to grow. (RELATED: Has A Vaccine For The Novel Coronavirus Been Used On Cows ‘For Years’?)

This particular post claims a liquid solution of silver particles can cure or prevent the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Multiple posts making the claim have linked to websites marketing colloidal silver products as a way to protect oneself from the new virus.

But, according to the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH), colloidal silver has no health benefits and even causes serious side effects.

“Specific to colloidal silver, the FDA warned the public in a 1999 Final Rule that it isn’t safe or effective for treating any disease or condition,” said FDA spokesman Jeremy Cahn in an email to the Daily Caller. “The agency’s position on colloidal silver has not changed.”

“There are no complementary products, such as colloidal silver or herbal remedies, that have been proven effective in preventing or treating this disease (COVID-19), and colloidal silver can have serious side effects,” said Dr. Helene Langevin, NCCIH director, said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Argyria, a bluish-gray discoloration of the skin, is the most common side effect of ingesting colloidal silver, according to the NCCIH.

The FDA and Federal Trade Commission announced on March 9 that they had sent warning letters to seven companies selling products that fraudulently claim to prevent, treat or cure COVID-19. Products sold by these companies included teas, essential oils, tinctures and silver solutions. There are currently no vaccines or drugs approved to treat the disease.

The NCCIH notes that topical silver – not colloidal silver – has some medical uses, such as in dressing to treat burns and skin infections.