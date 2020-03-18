FACT CHECK: Is Dunkin’ Donuts Closing All Locations Over Coronavirus Concerns?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows a notice from CEO David Hoffmann announcing the closure of all Dunkin’ Donuts locations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Verdict: False

The company said that it is not closing locations in a statement. The notice being shared on Facebook has been fabricated.

Fact Check:

Some doughnut and coffee lovers might have been alarmed to hear the rumor that Dunkin’ would be shuttering all of its more than 11,300 locations worldwide to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The claim appears to originate with a notice letter that has been making the rounds on social media platforms.

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Dunkin’ locations will be closed for business starting March 18, 2020 until further notice,” reads the alleged notice. “Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

But, according to a Dunkin’ spokesperson, the notice is fake, and the chain has no plans to close its restaurants on March 18. (RELATED: Did Costco Recall Kirkland Toilet Paper Due To Coronavirus Contamination?)

“Contrary to rumors, Dunkin’ restaurants remain open to serve our guests at the drive-thru, with carry-out or delivery service,” said the Dunkin’ spokesperson in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Dunkin’ is committed to taking care of our guests and being a place of comfort during this difficult time. We and our franchisees are here to keep our guests running.”

Dunkin’ is one of numerous chains that have pivoted to take-out, drive-through and delivery only to follow the recommendation from public health officials to practice social distancing. Other chains who have adopted these service practices include McDonald’s, KFC and Chick-fil-A, according to Business Insider.

