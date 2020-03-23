FACT CHECK: Has Coronavirus Been Found In Crab Legs?

An image shared on Facebook more than 1,200 times claims the new coronavirus has been found in crab legs.

“Oh Lord… I’m not big on crabs but I know 80% of Tampa is,” reads the caption.

Verdict: False

There is currently no evidence of COVID-19 transmission associated with food. The image appears to have been created on a news generator app.

Fact Check:

Screen grabs of alleged news broadcasts reporting that the new coronavirus has been found on various foods and products have circulated widely over the past month. This particular post, which has been shared more than 1,200 times, makes a similar claim about crab legs.

“Corona virus has been found in crab legs,” reads the chyron. Below that, a ticker states, “The virus has now been found in crab lega (sic) studies say.”

Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated that there currently isn’t any evidence of COVID-19 transmission associated with food, however. No scientific studies saying that crab legs carry the new coronavirus could be found either.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, primarily spreads from person-to-person through respiratory droplets, according to the CDC. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Gargling Salt Water Or Vinegar ‘Eliminates’ The Coronavirus)

The image in the Facebook post appears to have been created on a mobile application called News Maker, which allows users to create “realistic, television-style news screenshots,” according to its description. The image appears on numerous websites selling seafood, indicating that it likely comes from a stock photo website.

At press time, 374,921 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been documented around the globe, according to the Johns Hopkins University live map. At least 16,411 people have died from the disease.