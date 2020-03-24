FACT CHECK: Were Crystal Pyramids Discovered In The Bermuda Triangle?

An article shared on Facebook claims oceanographer Dr. Meyer Verlag discovered two large crystal pyramids on the ocean floor in the Bermuda Triangle.

Verdict: False

The claim has been routinely debunked over the years. Verlag appears to be made up.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post links to an Alien News article reporting that Verlag discovered the two large structures on the sea floor in the Bermuda Triangle. (RELATED: Is Hurricane Irma The ‘Most Powerful’ Atlantic Storm On Record?)

“Dr. Meyer Verlag discovered two giant pyramids three times the size of the pyramid of Cheops, in Egypt,” claims the article. “Those pyramids are made of an unidentifiable crystal-like material and are located at a depth of two thousand meters. According to Dr. Meyer, this discovery can be associated to the innumerable mysterious disappearances around the Bermuda Triangle.”

No articles about pyramids being discovered in the Bermuda Triangle appear on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s website, however. An internet search for such a discovery only turned up credible news outlets debunking the claim in 2016.

The Daily Caller didn’t find any record of Verlag existing beyond versions of the same story, further adding to the article’s dubiousness. The oceanographer appears to be made up.

Stories about crystal pyramids in the Bermuda Triangle date back to at least the 60s, according to Snopes.