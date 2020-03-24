FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims The National Guard Is Blocking Access From Florida To Georgia

A viral Facebook post shared more than 5,800 times claims the National Guard is blocking access from Florida to Georgia.

Verdict: False

No media outlets have reported on it. Florida Department of Military Affairs and Georgia National Guard spokespeople said National Guard troops have not blocked access between the states.

Fact Check:

The viral post claims, without offering a source or evidence, that the National Guard is blocking access from Florida to Georgia. It has been shared more than 5,800 times on Facebook at press time.

If the National Guard in either state had started restricting travel between Georgia and Florida, it would have been picked up by the media, yet no news outlets have reported it. Nor have the National Guard Bureau, Georgia National Guard or Florida National Guard issued press releases announcing the measure.

“I can confirm that the Florida National Guard has not set up border checkpoints or anything of the like,” said William M.G. Manley, deputy communications director for the Florida Department of Military Affairs, in an email to the Daily Caller.

Georgia National Guard spokesman Lt. Colonel Patrick Wilson also confirmed in a phone interview with the Caller that the post’s claim is “absolutely not true.” (RELATED: Did Nostradamus Predict The Coronavirus Outbreak?)

More than 1,100 Florida National Guard members have been activated to support the state’s response to the new coronavirus, according to Manley. They are working with state health and emergency management staff at community-based COVID-19 testing sites and supporting airport screening operations, among other duties.

On March 14, Georgia Gov. Bill Kemp called up to 2,000 members of the state’s National Guard to “assist with COVID-19 mitigation and critical services, including the transfer of Georgians currently at Dobbins Air Reserve Base to their homes,” according to CBS 46.