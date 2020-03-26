FACT CHECK: Did Trump Tweet That He Won’t Send Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To People Who Tweet ‘#NotMyPresident’?

An image shared on Facebook claims President Donald Trump tweeted that he will not send coronavirus stimulus checks to people who tweeted “#NotMyPresident” in the last four years.

Verdict: False

Trump never tweeted the statement. It was fabricated by a satirical Facebook page.

Fact Check:

The claim that Trump said on Twitter that he would not send coronavirus stimulus checks to Americans who have tweeted “#NotMyPresident” in the last four years has been circulating online since at least March 17.

“Yes, I ordered the Treasury Secretary to send checks to Americans!” reads the alleged tweet. “First however, we will go through your social media history from the last 4 years and search for any post with #NotMyPresident in it. I wouldn’t think of offending you with a check if I’m not your president! #MAGA.”

There is, however, no evidence that Trump ever tweeted the statement. The tweet appears nowhere on his Twitter timelines, and ProPublica’s archive has no record of him deleting it. (RELATED: No This Viral Image Doesn’t Show Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Tweet About School Closures)

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller discovered that the fabricated tweet was made by the Facebook page Real Fake Tweets, which disclaims in its cover photo that its content is satirical. The page’s “About” section says, “My goal is to make a fake tweet so realistic, it gets investigated by Snopes.”

The fake tweet appears to draw inspiration from the economic stimulus package aimed at helping relieve financial burdens to Americans amid the global coronavirus pandemic. That stimulus package includes sending $1,200 checks directly to Americans making less than $75,000.