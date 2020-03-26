FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show Pete Buttigieg Kissing His Husband At A Debate?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg kissing his husband Chasten on the debate stage.

Verdict: False

The photo was actually taken at the April 2019 event when Buttigieg announced his candidacy for president, not at a debate.

Fact Check:

In mid-February, conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh drew wide criticism for saying the country won’t elect “a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage” president. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had run as one of the first openly gay men seeking a major party’s nomination before suspending his campaign on March 1, according to The New York Times.

The post uses a photo that allegedly shows Buttigieg kissing his husband on the debate stage to make a remark in the same vein as Limbaugh’s. “What about this? A picture of Mayor Pete kissing his husband on the debate stage, which he does frequently,” reads part of the post. “That’s what causes a problem for me.”

There have been 12 Democratic presidential primary debates, and Buttigieg participated in 10 of them, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Soldiers ‘Crying And Visibly Shaken’ Over Trump’s Syrian Withdrawal?)

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller discovered that the photo does not come from any of the 10 debates where Buttigieg was present. The image, taken by Scott Olson of Getty Images on April 14, 2019, captures a moment between Buttigieg and his husband at the rally when he announced his presidential candidacy, according to its caption.

“South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg kisses his husband Chasten Glezman announcing that he will be seeking the Democratic nomination for president during a rally in the old Studebaker car factory on April 14, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana,” reads the caption. “Buttigieg has been drumming up support for his run during several recent campaign swings through Iowa, where he will be returning to continue his campaign later this week.”