FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say, 'People Who Have Never Died Before Are Now Dying From Corona Virus'?

An image shared on Facebook more than 200 times claims former Vice President Joe Biden said, “People who have never died before are now dying from corona virus [sic].”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence that Biden ever made this comment.

Fact Check:

Biden, who is the frontrunner to win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, has made several notable verbal gaffes in recent months, but this quote does not appear to be among them. (RELATED: Did A Man Die ‘After Taking Malaria Medication Touted By Trump As Possible Cure For Coronavirus’?)

There is no evidence that the former vice president ever actually made the statement. The Daily Caller News Foundation searched his Twitter account, the transcripts of his most recent debates and the transcripts and videos of his other recent public speaking events, and found no record of him saying it. An internet search also failed to turn up any proof.

Check Your Fact recently debunked a viral claim that President Donald Trump made a nearly identical statement: “People are dying that have never died before.” Variations of the saying have been in use for decades and have been attributed to former Alabama Gov. George Wallace and author Ernest Hemingway.

The Biden campaign did not return a request for comment.

