FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Dolphin Swimming In A Venice Canal During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows dolphins swimming in a Venice, Italy, canal amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

The video actually shows dolphins swimming in the Italian port city of Cagliari.

Fact Check:

The video, posted on Facebook on March 18, claims to show a “dolphin in Venice in Covid-19 time,” noting that “without boat movement, the water in the channels is cleaner.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Coffins Of Italian Coronavirus Patients?)

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Italy’s federal government instituted a nationwide lockdown on March 9 that is now set to extend beyond April 3, according to CNBC. Decreased water traffic during the lockdown has visibly improved the water clarity of Venice’s famed canals, BBC News reported. The video, however, doesn’t show a scene in Venice.

The footage was actually shot hundreds of miles away in Cagliari, a city on the Italian island of Sardinia. The Italian newswire service ANSA tweeted and published the video on its website, with the translated captions saying, “Mascot dolphin of Luna Rossa in the port of Cagliari.”

At press time, Italy has reported 80,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and 8,215 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.