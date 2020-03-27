FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Military Vehicles Arriving In New York City During The Coronavirus Pandemic?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows armored military vehicles arriving in New York City to help fight the city’s coronavirus outbreak.

“Military vehicles arrived in Manhattan,” reads the caption. “NEW YORK WUHAN CORONAVIRUS.”

Verdict: False

The video actually shows armored military vehicles leaving New York City after participating in the Veterans Day Parade in 2014.

Facebook and Twitter users have shared the video of armored military vehicles driving in New York City, claiming it is recent. New York City has become the epicenter of the U.S.’s coronavirus outbreak, with 25,573 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 366 deaths as of Friday morning.

The footage, however, actually comes from a video uploaded on YouTube in December 2014 by the YouTube account THEMAJESTIRIUM1. The video’s description reads, “Here you will see a United States Armed Forces mini convoy leaving after participating in the Veterans Day Parade in the Midtown area of Manhattan in New York City.”

New York City’s Veterans Day Parade took place on Nov. 11 that year. Joseph Ramos, the New York-based videographer who runs the YouTube account, confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that he took the video at that parade in 2014.

While the video showing armored military vehicles isn’t recent, soldiers have been deployed to New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Army’s 531st Hospital from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and the 9th Hospital from Fort Hood, Texas, will set up over the weekend to start treating non-coronavirus patients in the city on Monday, according to Stars and Stripes.