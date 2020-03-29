FACT CHECK: Is Kroger Giving People $55 If They Share A Link On Facebook?

A post shared on Facebook claims the supermarket chain Kroger will send people a $55 check if they share the accompanying link.

Facebook/Screenshot

“Kroger announced that everyone who shares this link will be sent a free $55 check to celebrate 101 Anniversary!” reads the link’s headline.

Verdict: False

The link in the Facebook post is a scam. Similar hoaxes have been routinely debunked over the years.

Fact Check:

The post directs social media users to a website that bears the Kroger logo and asks users to answer a series of questions related to customer service. It requires users to answer the questions and share the link on Facebook before they can claim the alleged $55 check from Kroger.

But the link and its promotional offer are actually a scam. The website’s URL doesn’t match that of the official Kroger website, and it does not appear on the supermarket chain’s official Facebook page.

Other companies, including Costco, Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks, have been the subject of similar scams. Kroger has previously debunked a promotional scam on Twitter.

“That offer is a scam – we are not affiliated w/ that website,” reads part of an October 2014 tweet from Kroger. (RELATED: Hoax Claims That Pepsi Products Are Infected With HIV)

The scam website attributes the $55 checks to celebrating Kroger’s 101st anniversary. However, Kroger was founded in 1883 in Cincinnati, making the supermarket chain roughly 137 years old.

In December, a hoax falsely claimed Kroger was giving away a year of free groceries to four families who shared and commented on a Facebook post, according to USA Today.

