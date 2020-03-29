FACT CHECK: Did Nancy Pelosi Announce A 2-Month Suspension Of Social Security Starting In April?

A post shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced she will halt Social Security payments for two months starting in April.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Pelosi made such an announcement. The claim likely stemmed from an article published on a satire website.

Fact Check:

The claim that Pelosi announced a two-month suspension of Social Security payments starting in April has been circulating on Facebook since at least March 21, with this particular post commenting, “This is bullshit and uncalled for.” (RELATED: Did Congress Deny A $336 Increase In Social Security But Approve An $8,872 Increase In Its Salaries?)

There is no record of Pelosi announcing such a plan, however. The alleged plan doesn’t appear on her congressional website, nor that of the House speaker. A search of her social media accounts didn’t turn up any announcement of suspending Social Security payments.

The claim appears to stem from a March 18 article published on the self-described satire website Potatriots Unite. That article jokingly stated that Pelosi wanted to close the entire Social Security Administration (SSA) for at least two months as a measure to deter the elderly from leaving their homes during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On March 2020, the Office of the Inspector General of Social Security stated in a press release that the SSA will not suspend or discontinue benefits due to coronavirus-related office closures.