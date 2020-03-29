‘If A Few Senior Citizens Die, I Can Live With That’ – Did Rep. Jim Jordan Make This Comment About Coronavirus On Fox News?

An image shared on Facebook claims Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan made a statement critical of coronavirus shelter-in-place orders during a March 25 appearance on Fox News, saying, “If a few senior citizens die, I can live with that.”

Verdict: False

Jordan never made the statement in question and didn’t appear on Fox News on March 25.

Fact Check:

Many state governments have ordered residents to stay at home in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Ohio, for example, issued a statewide stay-at-home order that went into effect on March 23 and is expected to remain in place until at least April 6, according to CNN.

Some social media users have attributed to Jordan a statement critical of such coronavirus lockdown measures. He made the remark during a March 25 appearance on “Fox and Friends,” it claims.

The full alleged quote reads:

I’m not too concerned about the Chinese Virus. This is the worst economic crisis we’ve seen in 200 years. We’ve got to end the ridiculous ‘Shelter in Place’ orders. I’ve spoken to many senior citizens and they’re willing to take the risk and go back to work. If a few senior citizens die, I can live with that. Plus we won’t have to pay them their social security ‘handout.’

Jordan never made the statement attributed to him in the Facebook post, however. Nor did he make an appearance on Fox News on March 25. (RELATED: Did An MSNBC Reporter Say, ‘I Hope Enough People Die From Coronavirus That It Harms Trump’s Re-Election’?)

The statement does not appear on Jordan’s congressional website, and a search of his social media accounts turned up no matches. Videos and transcripts from Fox News show the Ohio congressman didn’t appear on “Fox and Friends” that day.

“Congressman Jordan neither made that Fox appearance nor made that comment,” Ian Fury, communications director for Jordan’s office, confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller.