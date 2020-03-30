FACT CHECK: Did Buckingham Palace Confirm Queen Elizabeth Tested Positive For Coronavirus?

A post shared on Facebook claims Buckingham Palace confirmed Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus.

Verdict: False

While several people who had regular contact with the queen have tested positive for the disease, there is no indication that the queen has contracted COVID-19 at this time. Nor has Buckingham Palace confirmed it.

Fact Check:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first major world leader to test positive for the disease on Friday, USA Today reported. Earlier in March, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, also tested positive. They last came in contact with the queen on March 11 and 12, respectively.

One post shared on Facebook claims the queen has contracted COVID-19, saying, “Royal Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Coronavirus.” But there is no evidence that its claim is accurate.

No statement or confirmation about such a diagnosis could be found on the official British royal family website, and there is likewise no credible news reporting to corroborate it. (RELATED: Did The Vatican Confirm Pope Francis Has The Novel Coronavirus?)

“Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Fox News earlier in March after news of Prince Charles’s positive test broke. “The Queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of the 12th of March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

Speculation that the queen might have contracted the virus intensified after The Sun reported over the weekend that a royal servant in regular contact with the queen also tested positive. But as of now, there is no indication that the queen has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 93-year-old monarch is currently isolating at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, as a precaution, according to The Associated Press.

