FACT CHECK: Did Ivanka Trump Say Hunter Biden ‘Accepted A Job For Which He Had Absolutely No Qualifications’?

A Facebook post claims White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump said, “Hunter Biden – the son of – accepted a job for which he had absolutely no qualifications. It was an outrageous abuse of power of his father, and should be treated as such.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Ivanka Trump ever making the statement attributed to her in the Facebook post.

Fact Check:

The quote attributed to Ivanka Trump, the older daughter of President Donald Trump, has been circulating on social media since at least October 2019. Some Facebook users have used the alleged quote to suggest the president’s children have benefited from nepotism.

"Hunter Biden – the son of – accepted a job for which he had absolutely no qualifications," one post quotes Ivanka Trump as saying. "It was an outrageous abuse of power of his father, and should be treated as such."

There is, however, no evidence that Ivanka Trump ever made the remark. It appears nowhere on her social media accounts, and no credible news outlets have attributed it to her in articles.

Check Your Fact previously reported that Hunter Biden served on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma while his father, then the vice president, oversaw policy regarding the Eastern European nation.

In early February, the president won acquittal in the Senate after being impeached by the House on counts of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The acquittal came months after a whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden.