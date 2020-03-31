FACT CHECK: Does Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Sit On The Board Of The Kennedy Center?

A viral Facebook post shared more than 45,000 times claims one of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughters sits on the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Verdict: False

The Daily Caller didn’t find any evidence that any of Pelosi’s four daughters sit on the board of the Kennedy Center. A spokeswoman for the Kennedy Center confirmed that Pelosi’s children have no affiliation with the institution.

Fact Check:

The Kennedy Center was allocated $25 million as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that was signed into law on March 27. Shortly thereafter, viral claims related to the Kennedy Center started circulating on social media platforms.

“So Nancy’s daughter is on the board of the Kennedy Center,” claims one Facebook post. “So that’s why it was so important to send them all that money.” (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Hide $25 Million For Congressional Pay Raises In The Coronavirus Stimulus Bill?)

The House speaker has five children, according to the Washington Post. Of her children, she has four daughters: Nancy Corinne, Christine, Jacqueline and Alexandra.

There is no evidence that any of her daughters – or her son, for that matter – sit on the Kennedy Center’s board. The Kennedy Center website does not list any of their names under its board of trustees or its “Executive Leadership and Artistic Leadership.” A search for their names on the entire Kennedy Center website turned up no matchers either.

Nor do they appear to sit on the governing boards of the Washington National Opera or the National Symphony Orchestra, both of which are closely affiliated with the Kennedy Center.

The list of the Washington National Opera’s Governance Board does not show any of the names of Pelosi’s daughters, and neither does that of the Women’s Committee of the National Opera.

The National Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors does not have Pelosi’s children among its members, according to the Kennedy Center website. Nor does its list of national trustees.

It’s worth noting that the Kennedy Center does list Pelosi as an ex-officio member of its board of trustees due to her position as House speaker. Other members include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Michelle Pendoley, a spokeswoman for the Kennedy Center, confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that none of the House speaker’s children are affiliated with the institution.