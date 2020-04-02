FACT CHECK: Will Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Suspend Liquor Sales On April 5?

An image shared on Facebook claims Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will suspend statewide liquor sales starting on April 5.

Verdict: False

Holcomb has not instituted any sort of ban on alcohol sales. The claim originated on a prank news generator website.

Fact Check:

The image, posted March 29, appears to show the screen grab of an article about Holcomb suspending liquor sales in Indiana starting on April 5, with the caption asking, “Who’s ready for this?”

But the article actually comes from Portal24hs.com, a website that allows users to create fake news headlines for pranks. The joke, however, appears to be getting lost on some Facebook users.

The Daily Caller didn’t find any executive order from Holcomb banning the sale of liquor in Indiana. Rachel Hoffmeyer, the press secretary for his office, confirmed in an email that the post’s claim was “false.”

Holcomb signed an executive order in late March suspending the state law requiring at least 60 percent of alcoholic beverages sold at bars and restaurants to be consumed on the premises. That means establishments with club and restaurant permits can sell carry-out alcohol, according to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission website.

The governor had previously requested all bars, nightclubs and restaurants to be closed to dine-in patrons in an effort to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, according to local affiliate Fox 59. (RELATED: Will Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Ban The Sale Of Alcohol Starting In April?)

At press time, Indiana has reported more than 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and some 78 deaths, according to the state’s website.