FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show The BronxCare Health System Hospital On Fire

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows the BronxCare Health System hospital in New York City on fire March 31.

Verdict: False

The fire occurred near the hospital but did not spread to it.

Fact Check:

The viral video shows numerous emergency vehicles near a tall structure with smoke billowing from it in the Bronx borough of New York City. Its caption claims that the footage depicts the BronxCare Health System, previously called the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, catching fire on the evening of March 31.

Errol Schneer, a spokesman for the BronxCare Health System, told the Daily Caller in an email that the post’s claim had “no validity,” however.

The fire actually broke out on the sixth floor of an apartment building on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx, according to local affiliate ABC 7. Four women from the apartment building were transported to the nearby BronxCare Health System, where they were pronounced dead, The New York Times reported.

No media outlets reported in their coverage that flames had spread to the nearby hospital. (RELATED: Do These Photos Show Directed-Energy Weapons Starting Wildfires?)

New York City hospitals, including BronxCare, have faced significant staffing and equipment challenges amid the city becoming the epicenter of the U.S.’s coronavirus outbreak. To free up space in the city’s crowded hospitals, the Javits Center has been converted into a temporary medical facility with more than 2,000 beds to treat coronavirus patients, ABC 7 reported.