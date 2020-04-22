FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Announce A 30-Day Motorcycle Ban?

A viral Facebook post claims President Donald Trump recently announced a nationwide 30-day motorcycle ban.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump announcing a motorcycle ban.

Fact Check:

Social media platforms have become replete with misinformation related to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. This particular post alleges Trump announced a 30-day nationwide motorcycle ban that includes penalties for violators starting April 8.

“Trump announced today, all motorcycle transportation is suspended!” claims the post. “If caught out on the road your bikes will be impounded, and a 500 dollar fine in any state for the next 30 days. It could be continued depending on the virus results.”

The federal government has issued guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus in the U.S., including following the directions of state and local authorities. Many states have instituted stay-at-home orders that limit travel to only essential purposes such as buying groceries or seeking medical treatment.

There is no record of Trump instituting a 30-day motorcycle ban. The Daily Caller reviewed April 8’s press briefing transcript and found no mention of policies aimed at restricting forms of personal transportation. Nor has Trump announced such a move at any other White House coronavirus task force briefings to date.

Had Trump done so, the ban would have been picked up by the media, yet no news outlets have reported on it, and the Department of Transportation did not issue a press release. (RELATED: Did Trump Donate His Presidential Salary To Rebuild Military Cemeteries?)

At the time of publication, the new coronavirus has sickened more than 834,800 people and killed some 45,894 others in the U.S., according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.