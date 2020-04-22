FACT CHECK: Viral Article Falsely Claims Nancy Pelosi’s ‘4th Husband’ Filed For Divorce

An article shared on Facebook claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “4th husband” filed for divorce.

Verdict: False

Pelosi has only had one husband, Paul Pelosi, to whom she remains married. The story originated on the satirical website Tatersgonnatate.com.

Fact Check:

Nancy Pelosi is a popular target for misinformation, and this article appears to be the latest example circulating online. The article, posted on the website News For USA, claims that her fourth husband, Chester McNally Pelosi, filed for divorce because her “rules are too strict” and he “simply cannot handle the constant relapses into alcoholism.”

But the story is completely false. Nancy Pelosi has only married once, to her current husband Paul Pelosi in 1963, according to multiple credible sources. They have five children — four daughters and one son — together, per The Washington Post.

There is no evidence they plan to divorce, and a spokesman for Pelosi called the claim “fiction,” according to PolitiFact. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Say, ‘It Is Dangerous To Let The Voters Decide Trump’s Fate’?)

The News For USA article appears to be lifted nearly word-for-word from Taters Gonna Tate, a self-described satirical news website that disclaims “everything on this website is fiction.” News For USA does not label itself as satire and did not disclaim the fictional nature of the article, causing some readers to subsequently perceive it as real news.

This is a common way misinformation spreads on the internet. Check Your Fact has debunked numerous viral claims that originated in satire websites.

