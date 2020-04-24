FACT CHECK: Did Michelle Obama Call Trump The ‘Dumbest President In US History’ In An Interview With Oprah Winfrey?

An article shared on Facebook claims former first lady Michelle Obama called President Donald Trump the “dumbest president in United States history.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Obama ever saying the statement. The quote originated on a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The article, titled “Michelle Obama to Oprah: Trump is Dumbest President in U.S. History,” was published on the website SCE News on April 1. It alleges Obama spoke critically of Trump in an interview with television personality Oprah Winfrey that was subsequently “leaked to the press.”

“Donald Trump is hands down the dumbest president in United States history,” the article quotes the former first lady as saying. “He literally has the IQ of a grilled cheese sandwich. Minus the cheese, which rather obviously has been slipping off the proverbial cracker for quite some time now.”

Had the former first lady actually made such comments, it would have been picked up by media outlets, yet none have reported on it. Obama also did not express any sentiment to that effect on her social media accounts, nor did Trump come up at any point in her most recent interview with Winfrey on Feb. 8.

Such a comment from Obama would likely prompt a statement – or at least a tweet – from Trump as well. (RELATED: Was Trump Once Denied A Nevada Gaming License?)

SCE News appears to have lifted the story nearly word-for-word from the satirical website Newsrapter.com. However, it deceptively leaves out the disclaimer at the bottom of Newsrapter’s article that states, “It should come as no surprise to anyone except a tater that, while everything written in this article is certainly quite plausible, if not probable, none of it actually happened.”