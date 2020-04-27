FACT CHECK: Viral Post Overstates How Many People Had Died From Coronavirus As Of April 9

A post shared on Facebook more than 25,000 times claims that COVID-19 had killed more than 1.6 million people globally as of April 9.

Verdict: False

The World Health Organization reported around 92,800 deaths from coronavirus worldwide as of April 9. That figure has since increased to roughly 209,800 at the time of publication.

Fact Check:

The coronavirus pandemic has spread to over 180 countries and regions, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. In response to the global pandemic, numerous countries have closed borders, instituted national lockdowns and banned mass gatherings, according to Business Insider.

A viral Facebook post falsely alleges that, as of April 9, more than 1.6 million people had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The post reads, “COVID-19 has killed 1,634,373 people in whole WORLD and you are alive,,, (sic) just use 2sec to thank GOD.”

But that number is inaccurate. Roughly 92,800 people around the world had died from coronavirus as of April 9, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) situation report. The WHO also reported approximately 1.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world for the same day.

Worldometers, which collects data from countries’ public health agencies, reported slightly higher global numbers: some 98,800 deaths and some 1.6 million confirmed cases.

There are, however, concerns that some countries are underreporting COVID-19 deaths. The New York Times reported that the Central Intelligence Agency believes that China has underreported COVID-19 deaths. The death toll in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the new coronavirus first emerged, is likely much higher than its current figure, according to The Washington Post.

Other countries, including Spain, Ecuador and France, have reported that significantly more people have died overall than in previous years, indicating they may also be underreporting coronavirus deaths, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims Beijing and Shanghai Haven’t Had Any Coronavirus Cases)

At press time, the new coronavirus has sickened more than 3 million people and killed some 209,800 others globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.