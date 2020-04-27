FACT CHECK: Did The Supreme Court Rule That Trump Can Remove Chuck Schumer From The Senate?

An article shared on Facebook claims the Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump can remove Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer from the Senate.

Verdict: False

There is no record of the Supreme Court ruling that Trump can remove Schumer. The fictional story originated on the satire website Bustatroll.org.

Fact Check:

The website Maga2020 News published the article on March 16 claiming the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump could remove Schumer from the Senate. (RELATED: Did LeBron James Tell The NBA, ‘Dump The Anthem, Or I’ll Quit’?)

“The Supreme Court remains an independent judicial body, outside the influence of government at any level,” the story quoted an alleged legal clause as saying. “Should any government official take it upon himself to attempt to influence, coerce, intimidate, or threaten a Supreme Court Justice in order to sway decisions, that official shall be subject to discretionary removal at the hands of the sitting President of these United States.”

The article references Schumer saying Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh “won’t know what hit” them if they voted to uphold abortion restrictions in a case the Supreme Court was hearing in early March. Schumer later said those remarks were not meant as a threat of bodily harm against the justices, but rather a warning to Republicans about the political backlash they could face, according to The New York Times.

The Maga2020 News story is completely fabricated. It lifts nearly word-for-word from Bustatroll.org, a parody news website that describes itself as part of a network that publishes “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” Yet, while Bustatroll.org disclaims the satirical nature of its content, Maga2020 News failed to make that distinction when republishing the article, leading some readers to believe it was a genuine news story.

The supposed “Article 6, Section C3-P0” does not exist, and no news reporting could be found about any alleged Supreme Court ruling allowing Trump to remove Schumer from office.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].