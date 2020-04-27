FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Mass Grave For Coronavirus Victims In Italy

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows the body bags of deceased coronavirus patients being dumped into a mass grave in Italy.

Verdict: False

The clip comes from the 2007 miniseries “Pandemic” and is unrelated to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fact Check:

The internet has become replete with misinformation related to Italy’s outbreak of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. This particular post, along with the accompanying video, purports to show the bodies of deceased Italian coronavirus patients being dumped into a mass grave. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Coffins Of Italian Coronavirus Patients?)

The footage, which first appeared on TikTok and later circulated widely on Facebook, actually comes from the 2007 miniseries “Pandemic.” That miniseries follows a fictional doctor with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as she “races to find a vaccine” for a deadly virus infecting Los Angeles residents, according to IMDb.

Here’s the original “Pandemic” clip:

Someone appears to have layered music over the footage, presumably to drown out the original audio and obscure its source. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show Coffins Of Italian Coronavirus Patients?)

While the miniseries does revolve around the outbreak of a deadly virus, it has nothing to do with the ongoing pandemic. The new coronavirus first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and has since spread to over 180 countries and regions, including Italy.

Italy has become one of the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 199,000 confirmed cases and nearly 27,000 deaths at the time of publication, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.