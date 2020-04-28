FACT CHECK: Are Toledo Police Using A Tank For ‘Rounding People Up’ That Violate Ohio’s Stay-At-Home Order?

An image shared on Facebook more than 1,300 times purportedly shows a police tank used for “rounding people up” that violate Ohio’s statewide stay-at-home order in Toledo.

Verdict: False

The Toledo Police Department does not currently own a tank. No media reports corroborate the post’s claim.

Fact Check:

Many states, including Ohio, have issued stay-at-home orders to help curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine laid out on Monday a plan to gradually reopen the state starting May 1, when the stay-at-home order is set to expire.

Multiple Facebook users recently shared a photo of what appears to be a tank with the words “Toledo Police” painted on the side, with one user claiming, “They’re Not Playing About This Stay At Home Order They’re About To Start Rounding People Up Be Safe People.”

The Toledo Police Department issued a statement on Facebook addressing the photo shortly after it started circulating widely online. (RELATED: No, Trains Moving Military Equipment Do Not Mean Martial Law Is Coming)

“Citizens: Toledo Police do NOT own a tank,” the post reads. “The department had one previously but it was returned in February of 2016….more than four years ago. Please be mindful of what you share and believe on social media.”

Had the Toledo Police Department used a tank to enforce the statewide stay-at-home order, it would have been picked up by media outlets, yet none have reported on it. People that violated the stay-at-home order may receive a verbal warning for the first offense and a written citation for the second, according to Cleveland ABC affiliate News 5.

At the time of publication, the new coronavirus has sickened more than 16,000 people and killed over 700 others in Ohio, per the Ohio Department of Health.