FACT CHECK: Can Houseflies Spread COVID-19?

An image shared on Facebook claims houseflies can transmit the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Verdict: False

The World Health Organization stated that there is no evidence to suggest houseflies can transmit the virus.

Fact Check:

The post, which featured an illustration of a housefly, claimed the insects can transmit the new coronavirus “through surface to surface contact.” It then recommends for people to maintain clean houses and waste bins while also utilizing housefly repellents and disinfectant floor cleaners

But this information is inaccurate. The WHO stated that there “is no evidence or information to suggest that the COVID-19 virus is transmitted through houseflies” in the section of its website dedicated to debunking coronavirus myths. The new coronavirus primarily spreads person-to-person via respiratory droplets. (RELATED: Can Mosquitoes Spread Coronavirus ‘From Person To Person’?)

The WHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both recommend thorough hand-washing, social distancing and avoiding touching the eyes, nose and mouth to prevent COVID-19 infection. At the time of publication, the new coronavirus has sickened more than 3.6 million people and killed some 258,000 others worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Check Your Fact has previously rated false a claim about insects transmitting the new coronavirus. In late April, a viral Facebook post falsely claimed mosquitoes can spread COVID-19 from person to person, despite the WHO debunking the notion on its website.

