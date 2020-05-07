FACT CHECK: Did Americans Make This Video To Thank India For Sending Hydroxychloroquine?

A video shared on Facebook more than 2,700 times purportedly shows American students singing the Indian national anthem to thank India for supplying the U.S. with hydroxychloroquine.

Verdict: False

The video, created in 2017, commemorates India’s 71st Independence Day. It predates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fact Check:

The video, which has been viewed over 49,000 times to date, shows numerous individuals singing the Indian national anthem “Jana Gana Mana,” with the caption claiming it was “put together by USA students to Thank India for supply of Hydroxychloroquine.” (RELATED: No, Eating Papaya Salad Cannot Prevent COVID-19 Infection)

Hydroxychloroquine, the drug officially approved to treat malaria and some autoimmune diseases, has been used in clinical trials for patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. India lifted a partial export ban on hydroxychloroquine in early April and has reportedly sent millions of tablets of the drug to the U.S., according to Reuters.

But the video was not produced to thank India for supplying the U.S. with hydroxychloroquine. YouTube creator Anisha Dixit actually published the video in August 2017 – roughly two years before the new coronavirus first emerged in China late last year – to celebrate India’s 71st Independence Day.

“On the occasion of our 71st Independence day, I wanted to celebrate global freedom and diversity,” reads the video caption. “Unity and diversity is what India is all about and so is this video. Please stand up and let’s celebrate different people from the world singing THE INDIAN NATIONAL ANTHEM.”

Indian media outlets reported on Dixit’s national anthem video when it was posted in August 2017.