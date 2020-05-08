FACT CHECK: Were These 9 Democratic Politicians Born 9 Months After The 1947 Roswell UFO Incident?

An image shared on Facebook claims nine prominent Democratic politicians were born in April 1948, nine months after the supposed 1947 UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico.

Verdict: False

None of the politicians listed were born in April 1948.

Fact Check:

Unidentified debris from a crash-site was recovered from a ranch near Roswell in June 1947, with the U.S. Army announcing that it had recovered a “flying disk” but later saying the debris came from a high-altitude weather balloon, according to The Associated Press. In the 1990s, the Air Force released reports that concluded the likely source of the wreckage was a “balloon-launched classified government project designed to determine the state of Soviet nuclear weapons research,” per a Government Accountability Office report.

Conspiracy theories about extraterrestrials, the government and the Roswell incident have circulated ever since. The Facebook post alleges that nine Democratic politicians were born nine months after the incident, in April 1948: former Vice President Al Gore, former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, former President Bill Clinton, former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Sen. Diane Feinstein, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former California Sen. Barbara Boxer.

“See what happens when aliens breed with sheep and jackasses,” the image then remarks. “No wonder they support the bill to help illegal aliens.”

But, contrary to the post’s claim, none of the politicians listed were born in April 1948. Only two – Gore and Dean – were actually born in 1948, though not in that month.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, here are the the accurate birth dates for each politician:

This isn’t the first time Check Your Fact has dealt with a conspiracy theory about the government and extraterrestrials. In early March, we debunked a viral video that falsely claimed the International Space Station captured footage of a UFO on its livestream.