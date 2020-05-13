FACT CHECK: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘Jesus Was A Lot Like Trump, Both Con Artists’?

A viral Facebook post alleges Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, “Jesus was a lot like Trump, both con artists.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Ocasio-Cortez ever made this remark. The claim stems from a satirical article.

Fact Check:

Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman to be elected to Congress, is a popular target for online misinformation. In this case, the Facebook post credits her with a comparison between President Donald Trump and Jesus, quoting her as saying, “Jesus was a lot like Trump, both con artists.” (RELATED: Did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Say, ‘There Are Homeless People Out There Who Can’t Pay Their Mortgage’?)

There is, however, no record of Ocasio-Cortez ever making the remark. Searching her social media posts and press releases yielded no results, and resources like the congressional record didn’t have any matches either. Had the congresswoman made such a comment, it would have been picked up by the media, yet none have reported on it, except to debunk the attribution.

The quote appears to come from the headline of an article published on Bustatroll.org, a parody news website that describes itself as part of a network that publishes “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” But the Facebook post fails to disclaim that the quote is fictitious.

Check Your Fact has previously debunked quotes attributed to Ocasio-Cortez. In late March, a viral Facebook post falsely credited the congresswoman with saying, “There are homeless people out there who can’t pay their mortgage,” for instance.