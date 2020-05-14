FACT CHECK: Has Anthony Fauci Ever Sat On Microsoft’s Board?

A viral Facebook post claims top White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci served on Microsoft’s board of directors.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Fauci ever sitting on Microsoft’s board, and the company confirmed Fauci has never done so.

Fact Check:

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have become popular targets for misinformation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In this case, multiple Facebook users have claimed Fauci previously sat on Microsoft’s board of directors, with one post saying, “I bet you didn’t know Dr. Fauci sat on MicroSoft’s (sic) Board of Directors – and that Bill Gates – was his boss.”

Had Fauci ever joined Microsoft’s board, it would have been picked up by media outlets, yet none have reported on it. The company also has not mentioned anything to that effect in a press release, nor has it listed Fauci as a director in any of the annual reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission between 1994 and the present.

Microsoft confirmed to The Associated Press that Fauci has not served on Microsoft’s board. (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show Bill Gates And Anthony Fauci Violating Social Distancing Guidelines)

While Fauci has never served on Microsoft’s board, he has collaborated with Gates through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in the past. In 2010, Fauci joined the foundation’s leadership council for the Decades of Vaccines Collaboration, which was part of the foundation’s Global Vaccine Action Plan. He was also on a board in 2003 with other experts to help the Gates Foundation with its work “in AIDS, malaria, and other diseases,” according to the press release.