FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims CNN Hasn’t Published A Single Story On Tara Reade’s Accusation Against Joe Biden

An image shared on Facebook claims CNN hasn’t published a single article about former Senate staffer Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Verdict: False

CNN had published a number of articles by April 29, the day the post made the claim, and now has at least 33 news items related to Reade’s allegation.

Fact Check:

Reade, who worked for Biden as a Senate staffer in 1993, recently accused the then-senator of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent. Biden and his campaign have strongly denied the allegation.

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 400 times, claims that CNN hasn’t published a single article about Reade’s allegation. “CNN published more than 700 stories on allegations against Kavanaugh,” reads the post. “They haven’t published a single one on Biden’s accuser.”

That is inaccurate. CNN had published a number of articles about Reade’s allegation by April 29, the day the claim was made. A search for “Tara Reade” on CNN’s website returned 33 news items as of press time. (RELATED: Does This Picture Show Joe Biden Biting A Child On The Cheek?)

The Daily Caller found more than 680 news items on CNN’s website in a search for “Christine Blasey Ford,” the name of the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault in September 2018.