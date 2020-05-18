FACT CHECK: Has The Guinean Government Arrested All Chinese Nationals In The Country?

A viral Facebook post claims the Guinean government has arrested all Chinese nationals in the country and has threatened China with “consequences” if Guineans don’t return from China safely.

Verdict: False

The Chinese Embassy in Guinea has refuted claims of all Chinese nationals being arrested in Guinea.

Fact Check:

The post, which has been shared more than 1,800 times, features a photo of a man with a mask on his face and zip ties on his wrists. Other mask-wearing individuals in the background appear to be following behind him.

“Republic of Guinea have arrested all Chinese living and working in their country and threatened if the Guinea citizens living in China do not return safely, the Chinese in Guinea with face the consequences,” the caption claims.

The Chinese Embassy in Guinea debunked in an April 20 statement similar claims that started circulating amid African citizens reporting discrimination under coronavirus mitigation efforts in the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

“Most recently, some online media have made a fuss about articles and videos on ‘the arrest of Chinese nationals in Guinea by the Guinean government,'” the statement translates. “After verification, it turned out that these are outright lies. We protest with indignation against these ostensible defamations aimed at undermining Sino-Guinean and Sino-African friendship.”

The Daily Caller also didn’t find any credible reports of the Guinean government ordering the arrest of all Chinese nationals or issuing such a threat. Nor does the photo featured in the Facebook post appear to have been taken in Guinea or China. Benar News, an outlet affiliated with Radio Free Asia, included the photo in a November 2019 article.

“Indonesian police officers escort Chinese nationals who were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an online scam, at the Jakarta police headquarters, Nov. 26, 2019,” reads the photo’s caption.