‘We Do Not Accept Common People In The Reins Of Power’ – Did Nancy Pelosi Say This Quote?

An image shared on Facebook more than 154,000 times claims House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Donald Trump is NOT a politician, properly vetted by the political arena and we do not accept common people in the reins of power.”

“This came out of her drunken mouth in conversation,” the Facebook user says. “Go ahead research it!!”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Pelosi ever said the quote.

Fact Check:

Pelosi is often the target of fake quotes on social media platforms. In this case, a viral Facebook post dubiously attributes to the House speaker a quote suggesting President Donald Trump shouldn’t be president because he’s one of the “common people.”

“Donald Trump is NOT a politician, properly vetted by the political arena and we do not accept common people in the reins of power,” the post credits Pelosi with saying. “Common people are NOT allowed to be president and we DON’T care who this shutdown hurts, we will show the American people who runs this country.”

However, there is no record of Pelosi ever making the comment. It appears nowhere on her verified social media accounts. Searching the congressional record and press releases also turned up no matches. (RELATED: ‘If Impeachment Fails, I Will Resign Immediately’ – Did Nancy Pelosi Make This Announcement?)

Had she made the remark, it would have been picked up by major media outlets, yet none have reported on it, except to debunk it.