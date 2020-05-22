FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Protest In Germany Against The ‘Deep State,’ Bill Gates?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows a massive protest in Germany against the “New World Order,” the “deep state,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a supposed “sterilization and vaccine depopulation campaign.”

Verdict: False

The video, taken in Poland in 2017, shows a protest against judicial reforms.

Fact Check:

False claims targeting Gates have circulated widely on social media amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including one that claims the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation operates a “Center for Global Human Population Reduction.”

The Facebook post appears to reference such a conspiracy theory, while also linking the protests, purportedly in Germany, to the “deep state” and the “New World Order.” In the video, a massive crowd fills several streets, loudly protesting. (RELATED: Do Only Viruses Made In Laboratories Require Vaccines?)

“#Germany erupts in massive protests against the #New_Corrupted_World_Order #Deepstate and the Nazi takeover of Eugenics World by the #BillGates sterilization and vaccine depopulation campaign, as they know this better than anyone with their history,” reads the video’s caption.

Through a reverse image search of key frames, the Daily Caller found the video in a Daily Express article about a protest that occurred in Warsaw, Poland, in July 2017. Thousands rallied in Poland’s capital to protest against the ruling party’s move to take control of the judicial system, according to The Associated Press. A Google Maps street view of the Krakowskie Przedmieście promenade in Warsaw shows the same buildings as those in the video, confirming the location.

Mass protests like the one pictured are not currently allowed in Germany, as the government announced in April that it would extend its ban on large gatherings until at least Aug. 31, Yahoo News reported.