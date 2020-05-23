FACT CHECK: Viral Post Claims Adam Schiff Will Be Charged With ‘Presidential Harassment’

An image shared on Facebook claims Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff will be charged with “presidential harassment.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence to corroborate the story. The claim originated on the satirical news website Bustatroll.org.

Fact Check:

Social media platforms are replete with misinformation about prominent politicians. In this case, the viral image, which appears to be a screen grab of an article, alleges that the House Intelligence Committee chairman is set to be charged with “presidential harassment.”

President Donald Trump has tweeted the phrase “presidential harassment” on numerous occasions. For instance, he tweeted the phrase on Sept. 24, 2019, the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would initiate a formal impeachment inquiry against him.

There is no news reporting to corroborate the alleged charge, however. The claim stems from an article on Bustatrolll.org, a parody news website that describes itself as part of a network that publishes “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.”

Yet, while Bustatroll.org clearly disclaims the satirical nature of its content, the Facebook post fails to do so, portraying it as real. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi’s Church Ask Her Not To Come Until She ‘Finds God And Gets Help’?)

This isn’t the first time the Daily Caller has debunked a claim that originated on a satirical news website. In January, a viral article falsely alleged Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James told the NBA, “Dump the anthem, or I’ll quit.”