FACT CHECK: Did Democrats Introduce A Bill To ‘Euthanize Seniors’ To Save Social Security?

An article shared on Facebook more than 500 times claims Democrats have introduced a bill to “euthanize seniors” to save Social Security benefits.

Verdict: False

There is no record of Democrats introducing such a bill, and the senator quoted appears to be fictional. The claim stems from a satirical news website.

Fact Check:

The website BIZ News published the article, titled “Democrats Introduce Bill To ‘Euthanize Seniors’ To Save Social Security,” on May 10. It cites comments made by supposed Democratic Sen. Ginny Talia after a meeting of a Senate subcommittee.

“Americans over 70 years old should just be euthanized,” it quotes the senator as saying. “That’s how to save social security.”

But the claim that Democrats have introduced such a bill doesn’t hold up. A search of House and Senate legislation turned up no matching or similar bills. Media outlets have also not covered any bill to that effect.

Nor is there any record of Talia serving in the Senate, according to GovTrack. She appears to be fictional. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Say, ‘Social Security Recipients Are Just A Burden On Society’?)

The claim comes from a nearly-identical article posted on Daily World Update, a website that describes itself as part of a network that publishes “parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” BIZ News fails to make a similar disclaimer, passing the story off as genuine.