FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘There Are Still More People Alive Then Dead’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows President Donald Trump praising his response to the coronavirus pandemic on Twitter, saying, “I have done a tremendous job. There are still more people alive then (sic) dead!”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump ever tweeting the statement.

Fact Check:

The screen grab masquerades as a tweet sent from Trump’s verified Twitter account, saying, “It is unbelievable that President Obama criticized me for the coronavirus virus response. He had eight years to prepair (sic) the next president for a pandemic and he failed. I have done a tremendous job. There are still more people alive then dead!”

But there is no record of Trump ever tweeting the statement. Searching both of the president’s Twitter accounts – @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS – turned up no matches. Nor does the alleged tweet appear in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets.

The Daily Caller didn’t find any media outlets attributing the statement in the alleged tweet to him either. (RELATED: Did Trump Call The Coronavirus A ‘Hoax’ At His South Carolina Rally?)

Trump has criticized the Obama administration for leaving him an “empty” national stockpile. However, multiple fact-checkers have called the claim inaccurate, noting that while its stock of N95 masks was depleted, the national stockpile was not “empty.” Fact-checkers have also debunked the claim that the Obama administration didn’t leave behind a “pandemic playbook.”

This isn’t the first time social media users have shared a fabricated Trump tweet during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the Caller debunked the false claim that Trump tweeted, “Some oldies will have to die.”