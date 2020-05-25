FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Kitchen Worker Blowing On Food Wrappers During COVID-19 Pandemic

A video shared on Facebook more than 24,000 times purportedly shows a kitchen worker blowing into food wrappers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Verdict: False

The video has been online for well over three years, predating the emergence of the new coronavirus.

Fact Check:

COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, primarily spreads through the respiratory drops expelled when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The viral video shows a kitchen worker without a mask and only one glove blowing into small food wrappers to separate them. She then puts what appears to be muffins into the wrappers. Two other workers can be seen in the background also not wearing masks.

"Check this out: Corona virus / droplets in full force," reads the caption. "Let this go viral…. Wonder where this is?"

The video, however, was not taken during the coronavirus pandemic. The Daily Caller found the video posted on the website Gfycat in March 2017 and on Russian websites that year around the same time. That means it predates the emergence of the new coronavirus in late 2019 by more than two years.

Paul Dawson, a professor of food, nutrition and packaging sciences at Clemson University, told PolitiFact that this “is definitely NOT an advisable practice regardless of COVID.”