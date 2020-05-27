FACT CHECK: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘America Is Now Great Do To My Sacrifices’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a May 24 tweet from President Donald Trump that says, “America is now GREAT do (sic) to my sacrifices.”

Verdict: False

There is no record of Trump tweeting the statement.

Fact Check:

This particular screen grab masquerades as a tweet that Trump sent on May 24, the day before Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day is a special day. A day to look back at the sacrifices that have been made for our country,” Trump allegedly tweeted. “I’ve sacrificed alot to be your president and to Make America Great! America is now GREAT do to my sacrifices. Only losers and haters don’t see that!”

While Trump did tweet dozens of times over Memorial Day weekend, there is no record of him tweeting this statement. A search of his verified Twitter accounts – @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS – turned up no matches. It does not appear in ProPublica’s archive of his deleted tweets.

The Daily Caller also didn’t find any media outlets reporting that he had tweeted the comment about his own “sacrifices.” (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Tweet, ‘Some Oldies Will Have To Die’?)

This isn’t the first time Trump has been the target of a fabricated tweet. In April, social media users falsely claimed Trump tweeted in 2009 that he “would never let thousands of Americans die from a pandemic while in office.”