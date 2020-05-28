FACT CHECK: Is Floyd Mayweather Jr Giving Money To People Who Share This Video?

A viral Facebook post claims former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is giving prizes to people who like, share and comment.

Verdict: False

The Facebook post is not associated with Mayweather and does not represent a real, ongoing giveaway.

Fact Check:

Mayweather boxed professionally from roughly 1996 to 2015, winning world championship titles in several weight classes, according to Sports Illustrated. In December 2019, Forbes named him the highest paid athlete of the decade, with an estimated $915 million in earnings.

The Facebook post, which has been shared more than 1,100 times, masquerades as a giveaway from Mayweather. It features a short video of the former boxer holding stacks of $100 bills as he talks about counting the money. (He does not mention giveaways at any point in the video.)

“Hello Every Body, I will randomly select people on Facebook, everyone who shares will receive a gift card, cash, and a big winner can win a car,” the Facebook post’s caption states. “I will choose 500 lucky people.”

A closer inspection of the account reveals it is not affiliated with Mayweather. It has the wrong name – Floyd Mayweather Jr TMT rather than Floyd Mayweather – and lacks a blue verification check mark. (RELATED: Viral Post Claims Ellen DeGeneres Is Giving Away $5,000 To 100 People Who Like And Comment On It)

Searching Mayweather’s verified social media pages and websites turned up no similar contests. Nor have media outlets reported on Mayweather holding such a giveaway. The post appears to be a scam.

This isn’t the first time the former professional boxer has been the target of a social media scam. In 2015, the fact-checking website Snopes debunked a Facebook post claiming Mayweather would give away $2.6 million to a fan.