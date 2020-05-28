FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims House Democrats ‘Snuck’ A Long Recess Provision Into The HEROES Act

An image shared on Facebook claims House Democrats “snuck” into the $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill a provision that keeps the House in recess until July 21.

Verdict: False

The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act does not contain any language related to the House scheduling an extended recess.

Fact Check:

The House passed on May 15 the HEROES Act, which provides assistance to state and local governments and bolsters Medicaid and Medicare, among other things, according to CBS News.

Multiple Facebook users have claimed House Democrats “snuck” in a provision that keeps the House in recess until July 21, with one such post saying, “The House Democrats snuck a provision in their $3 trillion bailout bill today that would keep the House in recess until July 21. Remind me again why we have to pay their $174,000+ salaries if they’re refusing to go to work?”

In a search of the HEROES Act, also known as H.R. 6800, no such language about an extended recess could be found. A Democratic House leadership aide confirmed in an email to the Daily Caller that there is no provision related to congressional recess in the HEROES Act.

Earlier on May 15, the House approved H.R. 967, a resolution that set forth the rules for debate on both the HEROES Act and H.R. 965, which allows for proxy voting. The resolution did not contain any language outlining an extended recess but did state the House could adjourn “on any legislative day during the period from May 19, 2020, through July 21, 2020.”

That sort of language is standard practice in House rules, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Did Nancy Pelosi Hide $25 Million For Congressional Pay Raises In The House Coronavirus Stimulus Bill?)

The House has not announced any plans to declare a recess through July 21 as of press time. It convened for legislative business at 9 a.m. this morning, according to the House Clerk’s office website.