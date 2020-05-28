FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show KKK Members Carrying A Trump-Pence Campaign Banner

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members carrying a Trump-Pence campaign banner.

Verdict: False

The Trump-Pence campaign slogan has been superimposed into the image. The photo, taken in 2009, predates the start of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Fact Check:

Featured in the image are people dressed in KKK regalia holding a banner that reads, “Trump Pence Make America Great Again.” The caption reads, “America, I believe this is all you need to know about why you should vote Blue in 2020.” (RELATED: Viral Image Claims To Show The KKK Marching At The 1924 Democratic National Convention)

Through a reverse image search, the Daily Caller discovered that the photo has been digitally manipulated. In the edited picture, the Trump-Pence campaign slogan has been superimposed over the words “Fraternal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan” on the banner.

The original photo, found on Getty Images, shows members of the Fraternal White Knights of the KKK participating in a march recognizing the birthday of Nathan Bedford Forrest, the first grand wizard of the KKK, in Pulaski Tennessee, according to its caption. It was taken in July 2009, almost five years before Trump announced his presidential campaign in 2015.

During the 2016 presidential election cycle, former KKK leader David Duke and KKK publication The Crusader expressed support for Trump. The then-candidate disavowed both endorsements.