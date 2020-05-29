FACT CHECK: Have Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, The WHO And Others Been Charged With War Crimes?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a document suggesting that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and top White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others, must appear at a human rights tribunal for war crimes.

Verdict: False

Neither the tribunal nor the document is real. The people and organizations mentioned have not been charged with war crimes.

Fact Check:

At first glance, the document appears authentic. The letterhead includes two official-looking seals, while also claiming to be from the “Human Rights Tribunal International” of the U.S. government.

It alleges to be a notice of acknowledgment for documents filed related to “the matter of The Government of The United States v Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Anthony Fauci, Christine Grady, Tedros Adhanom, National Governors Association, CDC, WHO, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.” It later states the case involves alleged “war crimes with intent to commit mass genocide.”

However, a closer inspection of the document reveals that it is not genuine. The U.S. does not have such a tribunal, and the notice uses language atypical of legal documents such as “49th Day, Year of Yahweh, 6022” for the date.

The notice also provides two dubious websites to access the alleged case documents: reignoftheheavens.com and humanrightstribunal.international. The latter website, which is insecure, explains on one page that “the present Human Rights Tribunal started within the Reign of the Heavens before it was placed in trust,” further adding to its dubiousness.

Had any of the people or organizations been charged with war crimes, it would have been picked up by media outlets, yet no reporting could be found. (RELATED: Is Bill Gates ‘Advocating For Church Gatherings To Never Return’?)

A number of the defendants listed in the fake tribunal case have been the subject of unfounded claims related to the coronavirus pandemic. In recent months, Check Your Fact has debunked false claims about Gates, Fauci, the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].